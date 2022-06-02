Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
