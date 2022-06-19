Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Monday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.