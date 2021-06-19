This evening in Bismarck: Rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
