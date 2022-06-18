Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance o…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatur…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in to…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at …