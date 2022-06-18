Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.