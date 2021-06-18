This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bisma…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day t…
This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Low 57F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…