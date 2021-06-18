 Skip to main content
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

