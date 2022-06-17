Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.