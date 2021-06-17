This evening in Bismarck: Clear. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
