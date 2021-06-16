 Skip to main content
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Low 57F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

