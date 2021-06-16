For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Low 57F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of…
This evening in Bismarck: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bisma…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast i…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…