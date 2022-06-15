This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance o…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. …
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in to…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …