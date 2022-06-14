Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.