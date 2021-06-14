Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.