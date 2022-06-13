Bismarck's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance o…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …