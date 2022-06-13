Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.