Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east.