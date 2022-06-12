This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We …
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. …