Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

