Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph.