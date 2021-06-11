This evening in Bismarck: Clear. Low 52F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
