This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is show…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods o…
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. …
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …