This evening in Bismarck: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
