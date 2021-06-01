Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.