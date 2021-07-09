This evening in Bismarck: Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
