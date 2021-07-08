Bismarck's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
