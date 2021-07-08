Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.