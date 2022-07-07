For the drive home in Bismarck: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
