Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.