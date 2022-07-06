Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.