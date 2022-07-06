This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly clou…
This evening in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the fore…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to r…
This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential fo…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…