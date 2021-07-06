Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.