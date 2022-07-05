Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.