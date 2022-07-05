Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the fore…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a …
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to r…
This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, t…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…