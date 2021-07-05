Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. SSE winds shifting to NW at …
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temper…