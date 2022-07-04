This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
