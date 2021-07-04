Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.69. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.