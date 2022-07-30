For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
