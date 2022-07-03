Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.