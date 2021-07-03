Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
