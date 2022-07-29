This evening in Bismarck: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine wil…