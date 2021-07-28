Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.