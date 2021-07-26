Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.