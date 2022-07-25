 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

