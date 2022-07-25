This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
