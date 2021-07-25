Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.