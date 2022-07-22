For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
