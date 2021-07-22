For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 96.89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day t…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …