Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 59F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph.