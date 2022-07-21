Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 59F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a d…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is o…
This evening in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thou…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high tem…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 63F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bism…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…