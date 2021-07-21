Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.47. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
