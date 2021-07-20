Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 95.4. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.