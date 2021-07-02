Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 97.42. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
