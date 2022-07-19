For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 63F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
