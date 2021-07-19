Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.04. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
