This evening in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a d…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling ho…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.