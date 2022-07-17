Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
