Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
