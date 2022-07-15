For the drive home in Bismarck: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
