Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.66. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.