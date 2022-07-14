For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's forecast br…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should re…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, …